Class Impact: WR Jay Brunelle To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell
Football Analyst

Notre Dame has picked up another commitment on offense, landing Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s wide receiver Jay Brunelle.

The 6-2, 200-pound wideout finished his junior season with 70 catches for 1,157 yards (16.5 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. His dominance on the gridiron earned him MassPreps first-team All-State honors.

Brunelle picked Notre Dame over Michigan, who he visited officially this past weekend. He also earned offers from Boston College, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Rutgers.

Here is a look at what his commitment means for Notre Dame’s 2020 class.

