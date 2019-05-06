The four-star defensive end is the No. 155 player in the country and is a consensus Top 170 recruit. Mills, an all-state lineman, racked up 20 tackles for loss as a junior for the Scouts.

Notre Dame's 2020 class continues to grow stronger, with the Fighting Irish picking up a commitment from Lake Forest (Ill.) High School star Rylie Mills .

Led by defensive line coach Mike Elston , the Notre Dame staff has been in hot pursuit of Mills for over a year. His first visit as a top recruit came on March 3, 2018 as part of a Junior Day in South Bend. It was clear then that Mills would be a priority for Elston, and that never wavered after multiple visits to Notre Dame.

Mills visited Notre Dame officially the weekend of April 5, and it became clear then that the talented Lake Forest defender would eventually end up in the 2020 class.

The 6-5, 270-pound standout picked Notre Dame over finalists Ohio State and Wisconsin. Along the way he earned scholarship offers from Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Iowa, West Virginia, Northwestern, Iowa State, Boston College, Duke, Purdue, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois and Rutgers.

Mills becomes the ninth player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2020 class. He is the seventh four-star recruit and the fifth Rivals250 player to pledge to the Irish. He joins fellow four-star defensive linemen Aidan Keanaaina and Jordan Botelho, as well as German defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger.