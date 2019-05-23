Class Impact: RB Chris Tyree To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has scored a monster commitment, landing Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale star running back Chris Tyree. The nation’s No. 60 overall player and the No. 1 all-purpose back, Tyree gives Notre Dame a legitimate home run threat at a key position in the 2020 class.
Tyree rushed for 1,446 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, and added 302 receiving yards to his tally. Heading into his senior season, Tyree has rushed for 3,275 career yards and 28 touchdowns. He is also a top defensive player that has 140 career tackles and six interceptions in his career.
Tyree has earned offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Stanford, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, South Carolina, West Virginia, Boston College, Kentucky, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Illinois.
Notre Dame beat out Oklahoma and Alabama for his commitment.
