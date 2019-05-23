Notre Dame has scored a monster commitment, landing Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale star running back Chris Tyree. The nation’s No. 60 overall player and the No. 1 all-purpose back, Tyree gives Notre Dame a legitimate home run threat at a key position in the 2020 class.

Tyree rushed for 1,446 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, and added 302 receiving yards to his tally. Heading into his senior season, Tyree has rushed for 3,275 career yards and 28 touchdowns. He is also a top defensive player that has 140 career tackles and six interceptions in his career.