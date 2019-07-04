Fireworks went off on the Fourth of July for Notre Dame, as Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is Notre Dame's 16th verbal commitment and third defensive back to join the 2020 class.

"It's a special place," Offord told Blue & Gold Illustrated the day before his commitment. "If you get a chance to go there, you can't really pass it up. If you're a student at Notre Dame, you're set for life. You're really getting the best of both worlds from an academic and football standpoint. You're getting everything from one school."

Offord landed a scholarship offer from the Irish in May and was on campus in South Bend just a couple of weeks later for an unofficial visit. On June 21, Offord returned to South Bend for an official visit with his parents.

"They were really excited. They fell in love with [Notre Dame]," Offord said about his parents visit. "They loved all of the coaches and talking to all of the players. They loved the campus and everything about the school."