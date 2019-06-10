The wait is over for Notre Dame's first defensive back commitment, as Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewis announced his pledge to the Irish on Monday night.

Lewis, a 6-foot, 180-pound three-star prospect picked the Irish over the likes of Nebraska, Virginia Tech, West Virginia Boston College, Duke, and Purdue, among others.

"I would like to start off by thanking God because without him none of this would be possible," Lewis said in his announcement tweet. "I'd like to thank my mother for being there with me thrtough this whole journey and all the sacrifices she made to get me here today.

"Last, I'd like to thank all the schools that extended scholarship offers to me. With that being said I am grateful and extremely excited to announce that I will be attending...... The University of Notre Dame!!"