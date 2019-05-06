Notre Dame continued to stay hot on the recruiting trail by landing a commitment from Lake Forest (Ill.) High School standout Rylie Mills . The 6-5, 270-pound defensive end has been a priority target for Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston for over a year, so adding him to the class is a huge victory for Elston and the Irish defensive staff.

Mills picked Notre Dame over finalists Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Along the way he earned scholarship offers from Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Iowa, West Virginia, Northwestern, Iowa State, Boston College, Duke, Purdue, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois and Rutgers.

Below is a breakdown of what the addition of Mills means for Notre Dame.