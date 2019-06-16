Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 OL Michael Carmody
Mars (Penn.) offensive tackle Michael Carmody just announced his commitment to Notre Dame, becoming commitment No. 13 for the Fighting Irish.
Carmody, the younger brother of Notre Dame basketball player Robby Carmody, committed to the Irish on the heels of his unofficial visit this week in South Bend. Notre Dame offered Carmody on May 5 and quickly became the team to beat in his recruitment.
Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in Pennsylvania for the 2020 class.
"I would like to first say Happy Father's Day to my dad, nothing i've accomplished would have been made possible without you," Carmody tweeted. "I'm truly grateful for all the sacrifices he and my mom have made not only for me, but for Robby and Kenzie as well.
"This recruiting process has been exciting, humbling, and a true blessing. It's been an honor having such great schools and programs invest their time in getting to know me as a student-athlete.
"I would also like to thank the Mars football and basketball coaches, along with my teammates, for always pushing me to be my best and helping me become the player I am today. I look forward to competing with my teammates during my senior season.
"Today I would like to announce my commitment today the University of Notre Dame! I am so thankful for the opportunity given to me by Coach Kelly and Coach Quinn, and so excited to start this next chapter! GO IRISH"
OFFER LIST: Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Rutgers,
STATS: Carmody helped lead Mars to a 9-2 season in 2018 ... Mars averaged 6.0 yards per rush and 255.5 rushing yards per game ... Was named to the Class 5A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team in 2018 ... Also plays basketball and was named to the PIAA Class 5A All-State Second Team in 2018
ANALYSIS: "Carmody is a very intriguing player with a high upside. A standout basketball player for Mars, Carmody is still new to the offensive line position. He needs a lot of technical work, but his tools are outstanding. Carmody has ideal length, an athletic frame, strong agility and he is a physical blocker that likes to maul people.
"Notre Dame prefers long, athletic and versatile linemen and that is Carmody. He projects best to guard right now because of his technique needs at tackle, but once he gets caught up from a technique standpoint he'll be able to thrive at tackle as well. He surely has the athletic traits to play both positions at a high level." - Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Analyst Bryan Driskell
QUOTABLE: "It was a little bit crazy," Carmody said after landing an offer from Notre Dame. "I've been in contact with them and everything, but I didn't know if [an offer] would happen, but it finally did. With my brother being there and everything, it was kind of surreal."
