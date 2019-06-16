Mars (Penn.) offensive tackle Michael Carmody just announced his commitment to Notre Dame, becoming commitment No. 13 for the Fighting Irish.

Carmody, the younger brother of Notre Dame basketball player Robby Carmody, committed to the Irish on the heels of his unofficial visit this week in South Bend. Notre Dame offered Carmody on May 5 and quickly became the team to beat in his recruitment.

Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in Pennsylvania for the 2020 class.

"I would like to first say Happy Father's Day to my dad, nothing i've accomplished would have been made possible without you," Carmody tweeted. "I'm truly grateful for all the sacrifices he and my mom have made not only for me, but for Robby and Kenzie as well.

"This recruiting process has been exciting, humbling, and a true blessing. It's been an honor having such great schools and programs invest their time in getting to know me as a student-athlete.

"I would also like to thank the Mars football and basketball coaches, along with my teammates, for always pushing me to be my best and helping me become the player I am today. I look forward to competing with my teammates during my senior season.

"Today I would like to announce my commitment today the University of Notre Dame! I am so thankful for the opportunity given to me by Coach Kelly and Coach Quinn, and so excited to start this next chapter! GO IRISH"