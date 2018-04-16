“He understands what playing quarterback at the major college level is all about,” Pyne said. “I think he is a really good teacher and someone who could bring out the best in me as a player and a person.”

“Growing up watching Brady Quinn and Coach [Tom] Rees was something very special to me,” Pyne stated. “I’m an Irish Catholic and my great grandparents were immigrants from Ireland. It was a big offer me and my family.”

Heading into the visit, Pyne expressed to Blue & Gold Illustrated how meaningful landing an Irish offer was to him and also his family.

Notre Dame first entered the mix for Pyne last summer after watching the talented signal caller workout and ultimately extended an offer.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder picked Notre Dame over other offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, among others.

While Notre Dame’s 2019 class is just getting rolling in terms of commitments, the Irish received a big jumpstart to its 2020 efforts.

After also visiting Notre Dame last year for the Georgia game and watching the Irish on television, Pyne saw a fit within the team’s offense.

“I think Notre Dame’s offense fits me really well having a mobile quarterback,” Pyne stated. “I see myself being a leader out on the field and being able to make a lot of plays with my arm and legs in the offense.

“They also have a great offensive line and players surrounding the quarterback which is awesome to see.”

Pyne was one of the first 100 2020 prospects to earn a star ranking coming in at a 6.0 four-star, just short of five-star status.

During his sophomore season, Pyne completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,355 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 273 yards and seven scores on 93 rushing attempts.

He connected on 64.1 percent of his throws for 2,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his freshman season while leading New Canaan to a state title.

Here is a quick film analysis of Pyne from BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell:

"The New Canaan quarterback is quite advanced for his age. He has an extremely quick release and shows a top-notch feel for the game. Pyne can change speeds and knows when to put juice on the ball and when to use touch. He already shows the ability to work through progressions and his timing as a passer is elite for his age. Pyne allows his feet to take his body through reads, which constantly has him in position to get the ball out when he makes his decision.

Pyne already shows a great understanding for proper ball placement and the ability to put the ball where he wants it. He can repeat his throwing motion no matter where he is with his feet. This allows him to quickly get rid of the ball, and he shows the toughness to stand tall in the pocket and to get it out when the pocket is collapsing.

Pyne is a good athlete that has rushed for over 700 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on the ground. He isn’t a runner at this point but he’s capable of making plays with his legs. Pyne tends to be loose with the football when he moves around the pocket, which could get him in trouble. His arm is strong for his age, but it will need to continue improving, which should allow him to get a bit more zip on his deep outside throws."