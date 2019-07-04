Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 CB Caleb Offord
Notre Dame has landed another piece to its 2020 class with the addition of Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder announced his pledge to the Irish over the likes of Louisville, Kentucky, Duke, Vanderbilt, and others.
Notre Dame offered the three-star prospect in late-May, and he unofficially visited campus on June 8. He returned to South Bend on June 21 for an official visit and committed to the Irish today.
Offord is Notre Dame's third defensive back commit of the class, joining Landen Bartleson and Clarence Lewis.
"I'm truly blessed and want to thank every school that took their time out to offer me and recruit me and after long and hard thinking I've came to the decision of where I would like to attend college," Offord said as part of his announcement tweet. "I will be continuing my years as a student athlete at The University Of Notre Dame! #GoIrish."
OFFER LIST: Arkansas, Duke, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Purdue, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt
STATS: Recorded 35 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass break ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery returned for TD as a junior in 2018 ... Named a top five returning defensive back in the Memphis area ... Reports a 4.2 GPA
ANALYSIS: "Offord is an intriguing player with a lot of upside as both a cornerback and safety. The first thing you notice about Offord is his length, which is truly elite. He is a rangy player with long arms, good height and top-notch leaping ability. His summer testing numbers of 4.61 in the 40-yard dash and 4.13 in the pro shuttle are outstanding for a 6-1 athlete, and when he can drive downhill you can see that speed.
"Offord needs a lot of work from a technique standpoint and he guesses too much when in coverage, which must be improved upon. If he can clean those areas up and allow his length, punch and athleticism to take over he could turn into a steal in this class, either as a press cornerback or a rangy safety." - Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Analyst Bryan Driskell
QUOTABLE: "It's a family there and a really special place. Not everyone gets to go there, and I'm just blessed that they saw potential in me to be a student athlete at their school."
Notre Dame Commitment List
2020 Commits By Position
1 - Quarterback
1 - Running Back
2 - Wide Receiver
2 - Tight End
2 - Offensive Linemen
4 - Defensive Linemen
0 - Linebacker
3 - Cornerback
0 - Safety
1 - Special Teams
Where Are They From?
1 - Arizona
1 - Connecticut
1 - Colorado
1 - Germany
1 - Hawaii
1 - Illinois
2 - Kentucky
1 - Massachusetts
1 - Mississippi
1 - Missouri
2 - New Jersey
1 - Pennsylvania
1 - Virginia
1 - Washington, DC
Offord Junior Highlights
----
