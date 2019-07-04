Notre Dame has landed another piece to its 2020 class with the addition of Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder announced his pledge to the Irish over the likes of Louisville, Kentucky, Duke, Vanderbilt, and others.

Notre Dame offered the three-star prospect in late-May, and he unofficially visited campus on June 8. He returned to South Bend on June 21 for an official visit and committed to the Irish today.

Offord is Notre Dame's third defensive back commit of the class, joining Landen Bartleson and Clarence Lewis.

"I'm truly blessed and want to thank every school that took their time out to offer me and recruit me and after long and hard thinking I've came to the decision of where I would like to attend college," Offord said as part of his announcement tweet. "I will be continuing my years as a student athlete at The University Of Notre Dame! #GoIrish."