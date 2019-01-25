FILM ROOM: 2020 Notre Dame Commit - TE Michael Mayer
Notre Dame has recruited the tight end position quite well during head coach Brian Kelly’s tenure, and that will continue in the 2020 class. The Fighting Irish already have two tight ends in the class, including Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic standout Michael Mayer.
Mayer finished his junior season with 46 receptions for 1,008 yards (21.9 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns. He hauled in five passes for 84 yards and a score in the state title game, a game in which Covington Catholic fell 20-16 to Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren. South Warren, of course, was led by 2019 Notre Dame defensive tackle signee Jacob Lacey.
Prior to committing to Notre Dame, Mayer collected offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Purdue and Minnesota.
Mayer has exactly the kind of frame and skills you want in an all-around tight end. The Covington Catholic star looks every bit the 6-5 he is listed at right now, and he has an impressive frame to build on. Listed at 215 pounds, Mayer has an outstanding frame that will allow him to add a lot of weight and strength. His frame reminds me of former Notre Dame star Tyler Eifert, who was listed at 220 pounds when he graduated high school. Mayer, however, is a bit thicker and more muscular than Eifert was at the same age.
You can see Mayer’s natural strength and strong hands in the run game and when he’s on defense. Once he gets to spend a year or two in a college weight room he’ll add the necessary size and strength to be a dual-threat tight end, which is what the Irish offense wants and needs from its tight ends.
Mayer has impressive athleticism for a player with his size and length. Usually long limbed athletes with Mayer’s build can be a bit stiff, slow-footed and lack explosiveness. Mayer lacks the initial burst I think he’ll have down the road, but he shows impressive long speed and downfield separation ability.
