Notre Dame set its sights on a top back in the 2020 class, and the Fighting Irish landed the player at the very top of their board after landing a commitment from Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale star Chris Tyree.

Tyree announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish at his high school on Thursday afternoon, giving Notre Dame not only its top running back target on the board, but arguably its No. 1 overall prospect. Tyree picked Notre Dame over finalists Alabama and Oklahoma.

The Rivals100 prospect is ranked as the No. 60 overall recruit in the country and the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2020 class. He is ranked No. 22 nationally by ESPN.

Tyree also earned offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Stanford, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.) and many others.

Tyree is Notre Dame's 11th public commitment in the 2020 class and the sixth on offense. He is the fourth Rivals100 recruit to commit to the Irish in the class, joining wide receiver Jordan Johnson (No. 59), offensive tackle Tosh Baker (No. 51), quarterback Drew Pyne (No. 72). Notre Dame also has commitments from tight ends Michael Mayer (No. 126) and Kevin Bauman (No. 111).