Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord earned his first scholarship offer last November from Duke, but his recruitment didn’t blow up until this spring, when the likes of Kansas, Louisville, Kentucky, and Notre Dame offered him a scholarship.

On the 4th of July, Offord announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame and told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he's very firm with his pledge to the Fighting Irish.

Although Offord’s recruitment got him to a national scale, complacency didn't set in for a second.

“I want to perform at my highest potential – that’s what motivates me,” Offord noted. “I want to do the best I can.”

With that being said though, Offord did enjoy the recruiting process.

“I love that coaches see potential in me as a player to play at a division one level,” Offord said. “The whole recruiting process [was] really great.”