Academics Come First For New Notre Dame Commit Caleb Offord
Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord earned his first scholarship offer last November from Duke, but his recruitment didn’t blow up until this spring, when the likes of Kansas, Louisville, Kentucky, and Notre Dame offered him a scholarship.
On the 4th of July, Offord announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame and told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he's very firm with his pledge to the Fighting Irish.
Although Offord’s recruitment got him to a national scale, complacency didn't set in for a second.
“I want to perform at my highest potential – that’s what motivates me,” Offord noted. “I want to do the best I can.”
With that being said though, Offord did enjoy the recruiting process.
“I love that coaches see potential in me as a player to play at a division one level,” Offord said. “The whole recruiting process [was] really great.”
As a Notre Dame athlete, Offord will play against strong competition on the field and have to compete at a high level to succeed. In the classroom, Offord will have to work hard as well.
He’s considering a major in mathematics as he wants to be a civil engineer after football.
“It’s very important,” Offord said. “I take academics just as seriously as I take football. I work hard in the classroom to do the best that I can. School comes first, so I focus on my grades and then football.”
Football has been a very important aspect of Offord’s life for a long time, but he has other interests as well.
“I’ve been playing football ever since I was four,” the three-star prospect said. “Other than football, I like hunting. I fish, go deer hunting, rabbit hunting – with my brother and my dad. Not everything is about football; I like to have quality family time and do outdoor activities.”
For more on Offord's commitment to Notre Dame, check out Bryan Driskell's Class Impact story.
