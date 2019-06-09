Notre Dame offered Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord on May 23, and the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder wanted to get to South Bend to check things out.

Offord camped at Texas A&M on Friday and made it up to Notre Dame the following day.

"I felt like they were showing a lot of interest in me during that time, and I wanted to return the favor," Offord said of the Fighting Irish staff. "Any chance I got, I wanted to go out there, and I took advantage of it this weekend."

Offord got to take in a lot of knowledge about Notre Dame, such as tidbits on game day traditions, learning about the history of the gold helmets, and architecture of the campus. All in all, it was a successful first visit to Notre Dame for Offord.