News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 07:00:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame CB Target Landen Bartleson Closing In On Commitment?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold.com
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

M8o0exmponsbhvm3mr7j

There had been talks between the Notre Dame coaching staff and Danville (Ky.) Boyle County cornerback Landen Bartleson about setting up an official visit for quite a while.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}