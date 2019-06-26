Massachusetts wide receiver Jay Brunelle committed to Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is simply where Jay Brunelle wanted to be. The three-star St. John’s (Mass.) wide receiver entered the summer determined to notch an offer from the Fighting Irish and did just that with a dominant camp performance at Irish Invasion. Just a few weeks later, Brunelle pulled the trigger and gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment. “I was definitely excited to receive the offer because of how hard I worked for the camp,” Brunelle said. “It meant a lot to know that hard work pays off. I love the faith football and academic combination at Notre Dame.”

Brunelle picked Notre Dame over offers from Boston College, Michigan, Rutgers, UMass, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Brunelle made an official visit to Michigan over the weekend, and some believed the Wolverines had moved into the pole position for the talented pass catcher. However, Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander and the rest of the offensive staff worked hard recruiting Brunelle over the phone on Tuesday and won him over.