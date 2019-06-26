Notre Dame Grabs Commitment From WR Brunelle
Notre Dame is simply where Jay Brunelle wanted to be.
The three-star St. John’s (Mass.) wide receiver entered the summer determined to notch an offer from the Fighting Irish and did just that with a dominant camp performance at Irish Invasion.
Just a few weeks later, Brunelle pulled the trigger and gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment.
“I was definitely excited to receive the offer because of how hard I worked for the camp,” Brunelle said. “It meant a lot to know that hard work pays off. I love the faith football and academic combination at Notre Dame.”
Brunelle picked Notre Dame over offers from Boston College, Michigan, Rutgers, UMass, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
Brunelle made an official visit to Michigan over the weekend, and some believed the Wolverines had moved into the pole position for the talented pass catcher.
However, Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander and the rest of the offensive staff worked hard recruiting Brunelle over the phone on Tuesday and won him over.
Brunelle had an opportunity to learn from Alexander at Irish Invasion and was impressed with his coaching style.
“I learned a lot throughout my time working with the Notre Dame coaches,” Brunelle said. “I really enjoyed working with Coach Alexander and saw how he could develop my game.”
Brunelle is the 15th commit in Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting class and second wide receiver, joining five-star De Smet (Mo.) Jordan Johnson.
At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Brunelle is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Massachusetts.
