On Monday, Lake Forest (Ill.) defensive end Rylie Mills announced his decision to commit to Notre Dame, choosing the Fighting Irish over other finalists Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound four-star prospect broke down why he picked Notre Dame with Blue & Gold Illustrated.

"It was last week when I talked to my family and people close to me and voiced how I felt about my recruitment," Mills said. "It was a tough choice; I had three good options. In thinking about what's important to me as a person and what would actually be the best fit as a school, I thought Notre Dame was the best school for me as a student and they bring the best of both worlds with high class academics and they also play super competitive football."

The Notre Dame coaching staff was important in Mills' decision making process, as he built a really strong relationship with defensive line coach Mike Elston and liked the plan laid out by Clark Lea.

"They meant a lot," Mills explained. "I want to have a really good relationship with my coaches. I've known Coach Elston for a couple years and it's been really good getting to know him because he's a great guy. He treats his players really well, and that was something I was looking for. He's coached me before [at a Notre Dame camp], and the way he coaches clicks with me. We have a good relationship.

"Having a defensive coordinator who really backs you up is important. I was super excited to hear that the defensive line coach and defensive coordinator both had a plan for me to be successful at their school."

Mills can play strong side defensive end for the Fighting Irish, but he also has the size and skill to move inside to play defensive tackle. You may even see him playing both positions.