Notre Dame has its fourth commitment in the class of 2020, and the first on defense.

Alexander Ehrensberger, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound weakside defensive end from Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy, announced on Jan. 31 that he had committed to Notre Dame.

The German talent chose the Irish over additional offers from FIU, Buffalo and Old Dominion.

Ehrensberger visited Notre Dame for the first time on Nov. 20 and picked up an offer from the Irish shortly after.

From then on, it was clear Notre Dame was the right fit for the German.

“It was just different,” Ehrensberger said of his trip to Notre Dame. “It felt like visiting family.”

After returning to Germany and reflecting on the trip, Ehrensberger was ready to make a commitment, but decided to wait for a while.

Then, on Jan. 28, Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston caught a flight to Germany to meet with Ehrensberger.

“That was awesome,” Ehrensberger said of Elston’s trip to Germany. “For me, that closed the deal in the end. It felt special.”

Two days later, Ehrensberger announced his commitment to the Irish, giving Elston his first prospect along the defensive line for the class of 2020.

Announcing his commitment, Ehrensberger said, was a moment he’ll never forget.