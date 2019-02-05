German DE Alexander Ehrensberger Talks Notre Dame Commitment
Notre Dame has its fourth commitment in the class of 2020, and the first on defense.
Alexander Ehrensberger, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound weakside defensive end from Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy, announced on Jan. 31 that he had committed to Notre Dame.
The German talent chose the Irish over additional offers from FIU, Buffalo and Old Dominion.
Ehrensberger visited Notre Dame for the first time on Nov. 20 and picked up an offer from the Irish shortly after.
From then on, it was clear Notre Dame was the right fit for the German.
“It was just different,” Ehrensberger said of his trip to Notre Dame. “It felt like visiting family.”
After returning to Germany and reflecting on the trip, Ehrensberger was ready to make a commitment, but decided to wait for a while.
Then, on Jan. 28, Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston caught a flight to Germany to meet with Ehrensberger.
“That was awesome,” Ehrensberger said of Elston’s trip to Germany. “For me, that closed the deal in the end. It felt special.”
Two days later, Ehrensberger announced his commitment to the Irish, giving Elston his first prospect along the defensive line for the class of 2020.
Announcing his commitment, Ehrensberger said, was a moment he’ll never forget.
“It was a feeling that I can’t really put into words,” Ehrensberger said. “It was just incredible. It’s amazing to know I’ll be continuing my career at Notre Dame.”
Ehrensberger has become close with Elston in the months leading up to his commitment, and is looking forward to continue learning under him.
“I like his character a lot,” Ehrensberger told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “He seems like a great guy and a great person. I like that he’s calm and focused, and it seems like he has a lot of experience.”
Elston will be credited with the commitment, and he worked hard to secure it, but Ehrensberger said that it was more of a case of when, not if, with Notre Dame.
The talented European had always known about Notre Dame growing up, and had always hoped the opportunity to be Irish would arise.
“There were multiple things that led to my decision,” Ehrensberger said. “Football was always a dream of mine, and Notre Dame has always been a dream school of mine. The high level of football with the high academics was exactly what I’m looking for.”
Once he visited campus for the first time in November, everything he’d heard about Notre Dame growing up was confirmed.
“The history behind the program captured me from the beginning,” Ehrensberger said. “When I first stepped on campus, it felt right to be there and felt different than other places.”
Ehrensberger said he plans to return to Notre Dame for an official visit in June.
