Peitsch earned an offer from special teams coordinator Brian Polian a scholarship back on April 17, and it didn’t take long for him to make his decision to pledge to the Irish.

Notre Dame has landed its specialist for the 2020 class, with Washington (D.C.) St. John’s Collegiate long snapper Alexander Peitsch announcing for the Fighting Irish.

The St. John’s Collegiate athlete was ranked by Kohl’s Professional Camps – the nation’s premier evaluators of specialists – as the best long snapper in the country. Notre Dame got on him early, continuing its tradition at the position under head coach Brian Kelly.

Notre Dame has preferred to bring in a long snapper to redshirt while the starter finishes his career as a fifth-year senior, and then the “next in line” long snapper takes over for the next four years. That is what happened when Notre Dame signed Scott Daly in the 2012 class and John Shannon in the 2016 class.

Here is what Kohl’s wrote about Peitsch:

“Peitsch has put himself in a league of his own and is truly one of the most impressive snappers we have ever seen. He snaps a consistent ball that is unmatched by anyone else in the country. Peitsch recently competed against the best 2020 snappers at our Underclassman Challenge and was unbeaten. Through all of the Kohl's National Ranking Camps, Peitsch has finished with the top overall charting score for all ages. He has a great frame and has shown the ability to cover down field. Peitsch is one of the best high school snappers Kohl's has ever seen and will be a day one starter for any program in America.”

Peitsch was named a first-team High School All-American by Kohl’s in 2016, 2017 and 2018.