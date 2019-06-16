Notre Dame continued its strong offensive line recruiting today by picking up four-star offensive tackle Michael Carmody. The Mars (Pa.) High School standout joins Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star Tosh Baker, who picked the Irish back in May. Carmody has been a multi-year starter for both the Mars football team and basketball team, and that athleticism attracted the Fighting Irish staff to him and his game. At 6-6, and 280 pounds, Carmody has the length to play on the edge, and that's the kind of athlete that Notre Dame covets at the position.

Notre Dame likes versatile blockers, and Carmody adds to that tradition, showing the length and athleticism to play in space at tackle, and the toughness and power to move inside to guard. The Irish beat Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M for his commitment. Carmody also earned offers from Stanford, Auburn, Wisconsin, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, Syracuse, Northwestern, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Missouri, Virginia, Duke, Ole Miss, Boston College, Louisville, Maryland and Rutgers. Carmody becomes the seventh offensive player to commit to Notre Dame and the sixth four-star offensive commit. The other - WR Jordan Johnson - is a five-star. With Carmody now in the fold do not be surprised if Notre Dame shuts down offensive line recruiting for the 2020 class.