Notre Dame has its newest defensive back commitment in Danville (Ky.) Boyle County cornerback Landen Bartleson. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect picked Notre Dame over the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee on Monday.

According to Boyle County head coach Chuck Smith, Bartleson will succeed in South Bend.

“I think he’ll be a perfect fit at Notre Dame to be honest with you,” Smith said. “I think he has the personality to fit in and definitely has the athleticism. I think it will be a really nice fit.

“He’s high character. He’s been very well raised – very polite and considerate. He handles himself very well and he’s a fine young man.”