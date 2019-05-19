Notre Dame Commit Johnson Earns MVP At Rivals St. Louis
Jordan Johnson took home the hardware.
The four-star Notre Dame commit from DeSmet (Mo.) was named WR MVP at the St. Louis Rivals Challenge after completely dominating the camp.
Johnson showed off his ability as a natural pass catcher and route runner during warm-ups.
Notre Dame WR commit Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) looks impressive so far #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Pwz75XKUQV— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 19, 2019
Johnson has an athletic build and appears to have toned up his frame this offseason. He outmuscled defensive backs at the line of scrimmage and won the majority of his 1-on-1 reps.
What really stood out the most about Johnson was his speed and ability to go deep.
Notre Dame WR commit Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) goes deep 👀👀👀 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/BkQoW2h1ul— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 19, 2019
But Johnson much more than just a go route receiver. He can run every route on the route tree. His movements simply look effortless.
Notre Dame WR commit Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) 😮😮😮 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/6axsNumXad— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 19, 2019
Johnson made a commitment to Notre Dame shortly following his official visit in April. He is completely locked in with the Irish.
At 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, Johnson is ranked as the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 59 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
