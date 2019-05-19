News More News
Notre Dame Commit Johnson Earns MVP At Rivals St. Louis

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Notre Dame commit Jordan Johnson impressed at Rivals St. Louis

Jordan Johnson took home the hardware.

The four-star Notre Dame commit from DeSmet (Mo.) was named WR MVP at the St. Louis Rivals Challenge after completely dominating the camp.

Johnson showed off his ability as a natural pass catcher and route runner during warm-ups.

Johnson has an athletic build and appears to have toned up his frame this offseason. He outmuscled defensive backs at the line of scrimmage and won the majority of his 1-on-1 reps.

What really stood out the most about Johnson was his speed and ability to go deep.

But Johnson much more than just a go route receiver. He can run every route on the route tree. His movements simply look effortless.

Johnson made a commitment to Notre Dame shortly following his official visit in April. He is completely locked in with the Irish.

At 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, Johnson is ranked as the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 59 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

