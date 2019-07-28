It was another busy week of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and recruiting news at Blue & Gold Illustrated . Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week.

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer have scoop on Notre Dame targets from Prime 21, intel on 2021 running back recruiting, and more.

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Which region is most important for the Fighting Irish's 2021 class? The BGI staff debates.

Cover 3: Regions Most Important To Notre Dame's 2021 Recruiting Class

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell gives his take on breakout stars for ND this season, recruiting needs for the 2021 class, and more in his popular Midweek Musings article.

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Holland breaks down the top Irish recruits from his road travels this summer. The best recruit he saw is committed to the Irish.

Irish Coffee: Top 10 Notre Dame Recruits I Saw Live This Summer

Singer details Notre Dame's weekend visitors, notes on Caleb Offord's Oklahoma offer, and more.

Friday Notebook: Irish Set For Massive Visit From Elite DL Malone