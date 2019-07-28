Week In Review: Notre Dame Football, Recruiting News
It was another busy week of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and recruiting news at Blue & Gold Illustrated. Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week.
Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!
WEEKLY FEATURES
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer have scoop on Notre Dame targets from Prime 21, intel on 2021 running back recruiting, and more.
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
Which region is most important for the Fighting Irish's 2021 class? The BGI staff debates.
Cover 3: Regions Most Important To Notre Dame's 2021 Recruiting Class
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell gives his take on breakout stars for ND this season, recruiting needs for the 2021 class, and more in his popular Midweek Musings article.
Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings
Holland breaks down the top Irish recruits from his road travels this summer. The best recruit he saw is committed to the Irish.
Irish Coffee: Top 10 Notre Dame Recruits I Saw Live This Summer
Singer details Notre Dame's weekend visitors, notes on Caleb Offord's Oklahoma offer, and more.
Friday Notebook: Irish Set For Massive Visit From Elite DL Malone
NOTRE DAME TEAM CONTENT
Driskell goes in-depth on the Irish position groups. Here are the breakdowns so far:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Defensive Ends
Cornerbacks
Driskell has been rolling out in-depth interviews with defensive coordinator Clark Lea. Here are all of the stories:
Part I
Part II
Part III (Defensive Line Focus)
Part IV (Defensive Back Focus)
Driskell breaks down the Irish fresmen to watch in 2019.
Notre Dame Football 2019: Freshmen To Watch
Offensive linemen, playmakers, and depth roles will all be important for Notre Dame in looking at the sophomores on offense.
A Sophomore Surge Is Vital To Notre Dame's Offense In 2019
Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book continues to receive offseason recognition.
Sporting News Names Notre Dame QB Ian Book A Top Player For 2019
19 for 19 Series
BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi has a countdown from 19 to 1 of the most pivotal figures who will be counted on to help lead Notre Dame back to the College Football Playoff.
No. 19 WR Michael Young
No. 18 LB Jack Lamb
No. 17 K Jonathan Doerer
No. 16 CB Houston Griffith
No. 15 DE Daelin Hayes
No. 14 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
No. 13 C Jarrett Patterson
No. 12 DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
No. 11 Tight End Cole Kmet
No. 10 Right Tackle Robert Hainsey
No. 9 Running Back Jafar Armstrong
No. 8 Defensive End Khalid Kareem
No. 7 Left Tackle Liam Eichenberg
Watch Lists
Preseason watch lists have been rolling out, and there are tons of Notre Dame players (and Brian Kelly) on them.
Notre Dame Safety Alohi Gilman Named To Jim Thorpe Award Watch List
Julian Okwara, Khalid Kareem And Alohi Gilman Named To Nagurski Watch List
OL Liam Eichenberg And Tommy Kraemer Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
Notre Dame QB Ian Book Named To Walter Camp Award Watch List
Jalen Elliott Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS
Holland breaks down where the Irish stand with Oklahoma DB commit Ryan Watts.
Hot Button: Can Notre Dame Steal OU Commit Ryan Watts?
Holland and Singer have the latest on Notre Dame defensive back targets in the 2021 class.
Hot Board: Intro To 2021 Secondary Targets
Irish cornerback commit Caleb Offord added an offer from Oklahoma this week. Holland has the latest details.
Oklahoma Makes Move For Notre Dame Commit
---
More Recruiting Headlines
Four-Star 2021 DB Isaiah Johnson Has High Interest In Notre Dame
Notre Dame A Top School For PF Elijah Taylor
Father Of Notre Dame Commit Cane Berrong Discusses Irish Pledge
Four-Star DB Christian Gonzalez Talks Finalists, Upcoming Decision
2021 Rivals100 WR Chris Hilton Talks Notre Dame
Early Look: Notre Dame 2021 Targets In Florida
Notre Dame Commit Jordan Botelho Named To Butkus Award Watch List
2020 CB Elijah Gaines Discusses Notre Dame, Top 7 Schools
Rivals100 Athlete Billy Bowman High On Notre Dame Following Summer Visit
Rivals100 WR Mario Williams Likes What Notre Dame Has To Offer
Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets From Flight Skills Training Session
Georgia Commit Justin Robinson On Where He Stands With Notre Dame
Final Five Takeaways From Prime 21 Camp
Notre Dame Commit Cane Berrong Breaks Down Offseason Development
LUCKY CHARMS
Every night of the week, Holland has the latest insights on Notre Dame football recruiting. Check out the past week's Lucky Charms.
Insider Notes On Five-Star Notre Dame Target
Loaded Intel On 2020 Notre Dame DB Recruiting
Scoop On 2020 Notre Dame DB Recruiting
Crunching 2020 Notre Dame Recruiting Numbers
Insider Nuggets On 2020 DB Targets In Texas
PODCASTS
Notre Dame's offensive line is experienced and talented, but the unit is also being overlooked from a national perspective. Somogyi and Driskell break down the Irish offensive line ahead of fall camp.
Holland and Singer discuss Notre Dame cornerback commit Caleb Offord landing an offer from Oklahoma, intel on weekend visitors, and thoughts from seeing ND recruits on the road.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.