WHY JAFAR ARMSTRONG IS RANKED NO. 9 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

Originally, we were contemplating placing the junior among the top five because of how the former wide receiver recruit fits into offensive coordinator Chip Long’s plans both as a running back and a wide receiver.

That was showcased in the April spring game when, in about one half of play against mainly the No. 1 defense, Armstrong accounted for 156 yards total offense — a game high 85 yards rushing on only nine attempts (including a lost fumble), plus 71 yards receiving on four catches, the latter tying senior wideout Chase Claypool for most in the scrimmage.