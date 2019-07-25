News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 09:15:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's 19 For '19: No. 9, Running Back Jafar Armstrong

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

WHY JAFAR ARMSTRONG IS RANKED NO. 9 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

Originally, we were contemplating placing the junior among the top five because of how the former wide receiver recruit fits into offensive coordinator Chip Long’s plans both as a running back and a wide receiver.

That was showcased in the April spring game when, in about one half of play against mainly the No. 1 defense, Armstrong accounted for 156 yards total offense — a game high 85 yards rushing on only nine attempts (including a lost fumble), plus 71 yards receiving on four catches, the latter tying senior wideout Chase Claypool for most in the scrimmage.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

Ue2ppdh4bo3lmgipvxsf
Jafar Armstrong combines power and speed as both a rusher and pass catcher. (Photo by Bill Panzica)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}