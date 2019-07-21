Notre Dame's 19 For '19: No. 13, Center Jarrett Patterson
WHY JARRETT PATTERSON IS RANKED NO. 13 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.
Among the 11 Notre Dame projected starters on offense entering the opening Aug. 4 practice for training camp, there is only one underclassman: sophomore center Patterson
The shift of Patterson from left tackle to center this spring came out of nowhere but was borne of three factors.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news