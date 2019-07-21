Every year there will be freshmen that play a role on Notre Dame’s success, either as a starting position player, a vital part of the rotation or a key role on special teams. Sometimes the freshmen are thrust into the rotation out of need, and other times they simply earn it.

During last season’s playoff run, Notre Dame was able to redshirt 20 of the 27 players in the freshmen class, four freshmen earned rotation roles and three more were key special teams players.

On average, between seven and ten Notre Dame players will earn such roles. Below are ten freshmen on the current roster that could make their presence felt this season:

Jay Bramblett, Punter: This one is as easy as it gets. Barring him just collapsing during fall camp, Bramblett is expected to take over the starting punting role this season. A discussion can be had about how successful Bramblett may or may not be, but there is no doubt that Bramblett will be given every opportunity to own this job.

Jacob Lacey, Defensive Tackle: Enrolling early gave Lacey a head start that past freshman defensive tackles did not have, and barring injury he’s all but assured of a role in the defensive tackle rotation. Lacey is a powerful young defender that shows impressive quickness and playmaking ability. He can play either interior spot, which adds to his value in the rotation. The better he is the better the defensive tackle position as a whole will be.