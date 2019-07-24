News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Rivals100 WR Chris Hilton Talks Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

The recruiting process has treated Zachary (La.) class of 2021 wide receiver Chris Hilton very well.

The 6-foot, 166-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 32 recruit in the initial Rivals100 for the 2021 class and holds over a dozen scholarships.

"The recruiting process has been going good so far, definitely can’t complain," Hilton said. "Sometimes it can be a lot but other than that it’s pretty good"

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish offered Hilton back in January. Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph was recruiting in Lousiana, stopped by Hilton's school, and extended the offer to Hilton.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

Mwt9v34n2wfed9udvlym
Notre Dame has an offer on the table to four-star WR Chris Hilton. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}