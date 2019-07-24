The recruiting process has treated Zachary (La.) class of 2021 wide receiver Chris Hilton very well.

The 6-foot, 166-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 32 recruit in the initial Rivals100 for the 2021 class and holds over a dozen scholarships.

"The recruiting process has been going good so far, definitely can’t complain," Hilton said. "Sometimes it can be a lot but other than that it’s pretty good"

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish offered Hilton back in January. Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph was recruiting in Lousiana, stopped by Hilton's school, and extended the offer to Hilton.

