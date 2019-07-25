Summer is coming to and end, and football season is almost here.

This weekend's Prime 21 event marked the last camp on my schedule. Next up are fall practices and high school football games.

And man, I can't wait, and I'm sure you're excited to finally have some live coverage of Notre Dame recruits as they take the field next month. Just so you know, I hit 50 games last year. Yes, 50!!!

But before we really move on, I'm going to close the book on the summer with the 10 best Notre Damed targets I saw in person this summer (June 1-present).

Important note: I've listed them in order of how much they impressed when I saw them live as opposed to how I would rank them as recruits.