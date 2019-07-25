News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Irish Coffee: Top 10 Notre Dame Recruits I Saw Live This Summer

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

G82nhqwuchg1ykvcumfp
Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne competed at The Opening.

Summer is coming to and end, and football season is almost here.

This weekend's Prime 21 event marked the last camp on my schedule. Next up are fall practices and high school football games.

And man, I can't wait, and I'm sure you're excited to finally have some live coverage of Notre Dame recruits as they take the field next month. Just so you know, I hit 50 games last year. Yes, 50!!!

But before we really move on, I'm going to close the book on the summer with the 10 best Notre Damed targets I saw in person this summer (June 1-present).

Important note: I've listed them in order of how much they impressed when I saw them live as opposed to how I would rank them as recruits.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}