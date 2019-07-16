WHY LAMB IS RANKED NO. 18 IN THIS COUNTDOWN

Of all the players we will have in this 19 to 1 countdown, the 6-3, ¾, 227-pound sophomore inside linebacker is the first of three who has yet to play a snap for the Fighting Irish.

However, as we noted in yesterday’s initial feature with junior wideout Michael Young, this is not necessarily about who is the best player or the top pro prospect, present or future. It’s more about individuals who need to either emerge or significantly elevate their production to facilitate the Fighting Irish goal of climbing toward championship timber.

Among the 10 position units on the team, linebacker with Mike (middle), Buck and rover is No. 9 — behind only special teams — when ranking them based on experience, star power, proven production and depth.