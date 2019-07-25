Entering his 10th season as Notre Dame’s head coach, Brian Kelly is the reigning Dodd Trophy Coach of The Year recipient after having led the Fighting Irish to the four-team College Football Playoff in 2018.

He also is one of the 23 on the 2019 preseason Dodd Trophy Watch List released today (July 25).

Named after 1945-66 Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, one of four individuals to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame as a player and head coach, the Dodd Trophy is awarded to the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Taken into consideration on the 2019 watch list is each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2019 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).