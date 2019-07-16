Senior Khalid Kareem will be part of arguably the nation's best group of defensive ends in the country. (Photo by Bill Panzica)

For years one of the biggest complaints Notre Dame fans had about the Irish squad was its inability to produce outstanding defensive lines. It began on the recruiting trail, or so the conversation often went. When Notre Dame has been good in recent seasons - surprise, surprise - the defensive front was a strength of the team. For all the advances in modern football, championship teams are still built along the lines first and foremost. Heading into the 2019 season, that conversation from years past is completely silent. Notre Dame had one of the nation’s premier defensive lines in 2018, and another strong year is expected from the Irish front in 2019. On the outside, a case could be made that Notre Dame has the nation’s very best group of defensive ends. When was the last time that was an argument being made about Notre Dame’s edge players? Go ahead, I’ll wait. But that is where defensive line coach Mike Elston is with his unit, and expect defensive coordinator Clark Lea to build around that group this fall. Our next position preview goes over Notre Dame’s deep, athletic and talented group of defensive ends.

STATISTICS

2018 Stats Julian Okwara – 38 tackles, 12.5 TFL’s, 8 sacks, 1 INT, 61 QB pressures

Khalid Kareem – 42 tackles, 10.5 TFL’s, 4.5 sacks, 5 break ups, 37 QB pressures

Daelin Hayes – 31 tackles, 5.0 TFL’s, 2 sacks, 1 break up, 28 QB pressures

Ade Ogundeji – 24 tackles, 3.0 TFL’s, 1.5 sacks, 1 break up, 10 QB pressures

Jamir Jones – 12 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 6 QB pressures

Justin Ademilola – 9 tackles, 2 QB pressures Career Stats Julian Okwara – 57 tackles, 17.0 TFL’s, 10.5 sacks, 92 QB pressures

Khalid Kareem – 63 tackles, 16.0 TFL’s, 7.5 sacks, 7 break ups, 52 QB pressures

Daelin Hayes – 72 tackles, 11.5 TFL’s, 5 sacks, 3 break ups, 44 QB pressures

Ade Ogundeji – 24 tackles, 3.0 TFL’s, 1.5 sacks, 1 break up, 10 QB pressures

Jamir Jones – 24 tackles, 1.0 TFL’s, 7 QB pressures

Justin Ademilola – 9 tackles, 2 QB pressures

RETURNING STARTERS

Notre Dame basically enters the season with three returning starters at end due to its great use of a rotation, especially at drop end. Senior Julian Okwara played 571 snaps last season while classmate Daelin Hayes played 479 snaps. Hayes missed the victory over Virginia Tech with an injury. Strongside end Khalid Kareem led the ends with 624 snaps last season. Okwara was Notre Dame’s most explosive edge player last fall, ranking seventh nationally with 61 quarterback pressures. What’s even more impressive about those totals is the fact he had two other talented ends and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery to contend with. Always known as a pass rush specialist, Okwara became a productive all-around player, showing the ability to handle the run game with physicality. The ability to thrive against the run made him an impact three-down player. Okwara's length and explosiveness off the edge are really impressive, and he showed a much-improved motor last season. Now a senior, Okwara has positioned himself to become an All-American caliber player, assuming his game continues to develop. Kareem went from a rotation player in 2017 to being a key cog in one of the nation’s best defensive lines last fall. Kareem was solid against the pass, but his all-around production is what makes him so important to the defense. Kareem’s physicality on the edge was a key part of the Irish ground defense by forcing runners back inside to Notre Dame’s talented inside linebackers. The fact he broke up five passes shows his all around game, and Kareem was a clutch late-game player for the Irish as well. Those break ups are also a result of his exceptional length. All of Notre Dame's veteran ends are long, but Kareem might have the longest arms, and during the spring he showed a much better punch. If that carries into the fall he will be a force to be reckoned with. According to Pro Football Focus, Hayes was actually Notre Dame’s most productive run defender last season. Despite earning the lowest run defense grade of the three (due mostly to fewer snaps), Hayes had the defensive line’s highest run-stop rate. Hayes isn't as long as the other two veterans, but he's the best all-around athlete of the group. When he plays full speed he is impactful, and this season he needs to learn to let it go more often and reach his immense potential.

DEPTH FUELS IRISH END POSITION

Having talented starters is nice, and having a talented three-man group is even better. But what makes Notre Dame’s defensive end rotation arguably the nation’s best is the depth, and it goes beyond the top three players. Having a player as talented as Hayes “coming off the bench” is something most teams do not have. Beyond that, we saw a great deal of growth from Ade Ogundeji last fall. Heading into his second season in the rotation, and after a strong spring, Ogundeji will be expected to be even more productive in 2019. We saw in the Clemson game – when he replaced an injured Okwara and came away with a crucial second quarter sack to knock the Tigers out of field goal range – that Ogundeji has the talent to one day be an impact player. There have been recent seasons where a starting rotation of Hayes and Ogundeji would have fans optimistic about the end position, and now Elston and Lea get to bring those two off the bench. Ogundeji emerging is even more important because it would allow Elston to take some of the snaps load off of Kareem, who wore down last season with multiple lower leg injuries. Kareem being able to stay fresher each game, and through the course of the season, would likely give him a chance to be even more dominant. Senior Jamir Jones is a solid edge player that stepped up when needed last season. Hayes was out for the Virginia Tech game with an injury and Okwara was ejected in the second quarter for targeting. Jones filled the void, finishing the game with two quarterback pressures, a run stop and aiding a defense that held Virginia Tech to just seven points in the second half. Junior Kofi Wardlow showed progress during the spring, showing athleticism and competitiveness. Like the other younger players on the roster, cracking the lineup dominated by older players will be tough, but Wardlow will continue to push.

NEWCOMERS

In these breakdowns the newcomers will include freshmen and redshirt freshmen, even though Notre Dame doesn’t recognize the latter term. Notre Dame wanted to redshirt Justin Ademilola as a freshman last season, so he played just 40 snaps in four games. While his opportunities were limited, Ademilola made his presence felt when he did get on the field. He made seven run stops on just 25 run snaps, which is beyond elite production. After a strong spring, Ademilola is poised for a rotation spot this fall. While earning snaps behind Okwara and Hayes will be difficult, having a player with Ademilola’s talent, toughness and motor gives the staff comfort knowing it can get strong production should one of the two veterans miss any time, or should they simply want to limit their workload. Although not as long as his veteran teammate, sophomore Ovie Oghoufo showed similar explosiveness and pass rushing prowess that Okwara displayed as a freshman. Like Ademilola, he preserved a year of eligibility and moved to end during the spring. It might be difficult for him to work into the rotation this fall, but his athleticism and pass rushing potential is good enough to make it harder to keep him on the sidelines. Freshman NaNa Osafo-Mensah would be a guy that would earn immediate playing time in past seasons, but he’ll likely take a redshirt season in 2019. Osafo-Mensah is a power player with an impressive first step, but he needs a lot of work from a technical standpoint. He has a chance to be a highly productive player, but he’ll need time. The most impressive freshman up front from a physical standpoint – arguably on the roster – is incoming freshman Isaiah Foskey. The 6-5, 240-pound freshman has a truly elite frame, possessing broad shoulders and extremely long arms. Foskey is athletic enough and has the pass rushing potential to thrive at the drop position, and he has the power and run-stopping skills to thrive at the strongside spot. A two-way player in high school, Foskey will benefit from focusing on just one side of the ball. A redshirt is certainly possible, but Foskey could end up being too hard to keep off the field.

2019 EXPECTATIONS

Dominance. Week in, week out, dominance. The defensive ends were very good in 2019, but they weren’t elite. It was Okwara and Kareem’s first year in the starting lineup, Hayes was a bit banged up for much of the year and Ogundeji had never played a meaningful down until last season. Yet the group was still outstanding for much of the season. There were some bumps along the road, but overall the ends were one of the best units in the nation. Every end that played a snap last season returns, and the group is far more experienced now. The depth at the position allowed Elston to not overwork them during the spring, but when they were on the field they were quite good, and the battles they had with the starting offensive tackles (Robert Hainsey, Liam Eichenberg) were my favorite part of the spring. With Tillery and nose tackle Jonathan Bonner gone, and questions remaining inside on both levels, Notre Dame needs the ends to play at their best. The group is talented enough to carry the rest of the defense, and that’s what Lea needs from them this season. What makes this group so good is that they aren’t just good at rushing the quarterback, or good at defending the run … they thrive in both areas. Not just one guy doing one thing and another doing something different. They are all strong all-around players, at least when talking about the veterans. Notre Dame needs the ends to be a force against the run week after week, setting the edge as deep into the backfield as possible, and forcing backs to make early cuts. The defense needs the ends to get off blocks at times and shoot gaps at other times to get to the ball carrier themselves. Last season the unit was very good at pressuring the quarterback, ranking fourth nationally in pass rush according to Pro Football Focus. But this season all of the ends must do a better job actually making contact on the passer. For comparisons sake, last season the primary ends in the Notre Dame rotation accounted for 136 quarterback pressures compared to 132 for Clemson’s ends, who played one extra game. But 56 of Clemson’s pressures resulted in either a hit on the quarterback or sack, compared to just 42 for Notre Dame. Put another way, 42.4 percent of Clemson’s end pressures resulted in a hit on the quarterback while just 30.9 percent of Notre Dame’s end pressures resulted in a hit or a sack. That's a very big difference. Getting close to where Clemson is in regard to hits will have a profound impact on the entire defense in a number of ways, including a better third-down success rate and more turnovers. Interestingly enough, Ogundeji had the best hit rate on the quarterback, with half of his 10 pressures resulting in either a sack or a hit. Dominance against the run, continued pressure on the quarterback with an increase in hits. That’s what the defense needs and expects from the ends this season.

CAMP QUESTIONS

1. Will the ends make a jump in their run game production? 2. Will Ogundeji show enough advancement to warrant more reps, thus easing some of the load off Kareem’s shoulders …. and legs? 3. Will young players like Ademilola, Oghoufo and Foskey do enough to force their way onto the field? 4. Finally, will the ends be as good as I expect them to be?

BOLD PREDICTION

Julian Okwara will have the best numbers on the defense, but it will be Khalid Kareem that will be the all-around best end and highest draft pick of the group. Both will be first round picks.

