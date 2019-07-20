WHY JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH IS RANKED NO. 14 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

No single position on the 2019 Notre Dame defense or offense has less experience/playing time than rover.

Consequently, projected starter Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s role won’t necessitate that he be a linchpin or premier figure, even though he is considered one of the team’s top athletes. What he cannot afford to be is a liability after seeing zero snaps on defense his first two seasons.