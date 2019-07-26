The recruiting dead period has a slight break as recruits can unofficially visit schools from July 25-31 before entering another dead period for the rest of August. We've been able to confirm several unofficial visitors for the Fighting Irish this weekend.

The biggest visitor of the weekend, no matter how you look at it, is defensive tackle Tywone Malone, the nation's No. 34 recruit in the 2021 class. There are two sides to this coin though. It's certainly great that Notre Dame is getting Malone on campus this weekend, but he also got to Michigan on Thursday for a visit, and he has ties to the Wolverines program.