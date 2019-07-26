News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Notebook: Irish Set For Massive Visit From Elite DL Malone

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

There is plenty of Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruiting news to sort through even during a "dead period."

The Friday Recruiting Notebook at Blue & Gold Illustrated has the latest on a Notre Dame commit receiving a new offer from a powerhouse program, visitors for this weekend, and a 2020 defensive back target announcing his commitment.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

Zjvrnhgy7ntz4ouiz0xk
New Jersey defensive lineman Tywone Malone is expected to visit Notre Dame this weekend. (Rivals.com)

Underclassmen Visitors This Weekend

The recruiting dead period has a slight break as recruits can unofficially visit schools from July 25-31 before entering another dead period for the rest of August. We've been able to confirm several unofficial visitors for the Fighting Irish this weekend.

The biggest visitor of the weekend, no matter how you look at it, is defensive tackle Tywone Malone, the nation's No. 34 recruit in the 2021 class. There are two sides to this coin though. It's certainly great that Notre Dame is getting Malone on campus this weekend, but he also got to Michigan on Thursday for a visit, and he has ties to the Wolverines program.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}