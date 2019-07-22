Rivals100 WR Mario Williams Likes What Notre Dame Has To Offer
Mario Williams might be one of the best high school football players in America, but he just wrapped up a summer full of baseball.
A two-sport star, Williams is now turning his focus back to the gridiron. The four-star 2021 wide receiver from Plant City (Fla.) was dominant at the Prime 21 Camp in Dallas this weekend and is gearing up to make some fall visits.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news