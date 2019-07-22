News More News
football

Rivals100 WR Mario Williams Likes What Notre Dame Has To Offer

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Florida wide receiver Mario Williams holds a Notre Dame offer.

Mario Williams might be one of the best high school football players in America, but he just wrapped up a summer full of baseball.

A two-sport star, Williams is now turning his focus back to the gridiron. The four-star 2021 wide receiver from Plant City (Fla.) was dominant at the Prime 21 Camp in Dallas this weekend and is gearing up to make some fall visits.

