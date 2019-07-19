News More News
One-On-One With Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Clark Lea

Clark Lea’s first season in charge of the Notre Dame defense was a rousing success. The first-time coordinator led a defensive resurgence, with his unit ranking 10th nationally in defensive efficiency according to S&P+.

Year two will be a challenge for the Irish coordinator, who must replace five starters, including a trio of All-Americans and a two-time captain.

Blue & Gold Illustrated sat down with Lea in early June to discuss his first season and what he sees from his 2019 squad.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea will continue to lead the Irish defense towards becoming a championship unit.

Blue & Gold Illustrated: How did your first season running the defense go?

Clark Lea: “It was a little bit what I expected. I knew it was going to require new levels of awareness and big picture thinking, but also knew that it wasn’t going to require me to deviate from what my personality has been as a position coach.

“The direction needed to be set as a staff, and that to me is less about controlling or the manipulation of people and more about the setting of agendas and making sure we’re checking off the things we need to do each week.

“I had a lot of fun doing that, and I think that would have been true even if the year had not turned out how it did, which is a great way to start.

“In year two as a coordinator and year three with this overhaul, you just feel like as a unit we’re closer to the spirit and alignment that makes for a really energized environment, and that’s exciting.”

BGI: Last year, you had 14 players with starting experience. Heading into 2019 there isn’t as much experience coming back. Does it change your approach having a less veteran roster?

