Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end and class of 2021 Notre Dame commit Cane Berrong has been a busy man this offseason.

When he's not working out with his high school football team, Berrong is at 180Sports Performance to work on his explosive, vertical, and weight training techniques, and about once a week, he will train with former Georgia wide receiver Terrance Edwards at his WR Academy to improve his receiving skills.

"Tight end is still new to me, and I want to learn as much as I can for the next level," Berrong told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I want to move and run my routes like a wide receiver, and with my school, I'm working on my blocking. It's going really well."

There are several things Berrong has been working specifically this summer.

