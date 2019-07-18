WHY HOUSTON GRIFFITH IS RANKED NO. 16 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

When one speaks about individual football talent on paper, the 5-11 ¾, 205-pound Chicago native and former Florida IMG Academy star has only two members on Notre Dame’s 2019 football roster ahead of him, per Rivals.

Deemed primarily a safety prospect, Houston’s No. 43 overall ranking nationally by Rivals in the 2018 class was behind only senior drop end Daelin Hayes (No. 31) and senior right guard Tommy Kraemer (No. 41), both from 2016.

When he enrolled early for the 2018 spring semester, Griffith started out at cornerback but his skill set and playmaking capability became more conspicuous when he shifted to safety.