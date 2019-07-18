News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 09:13:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's 19 For '19: No. 16, Cornerback Houston Griffith

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

J3ot5ajmga3uhwxbbags
After playing mainly nickel last year, sophomore Houston Griffith is trying to find his niche as a cornerback. (Photo by Angela Driskell)

WHY HOUSTON GRIFFITH IS RANKED NO. 16 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

When one speaks about individual football talent on paper, the 5-11 ¾, 205-pound Chicago native and former Florida IMG Academy star has only two members on Notre Dame’s 2019 football roster ahead of him, per Rivals.

Deemed primarily a safety prospect, Houston’s No. 43 overall ranking nationally by Rivals in the 2018 class was behind only senior drop end Daelin Hayes (No. 31) and senior right guard Tommy Kraemer (No. 41), both from 2016.

When he enrolled early for the 2018 spring semester, Griffith started out at cornerback but his skill set and playmaking capability became more conspicuous when he shifted to safety.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}