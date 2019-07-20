One of the surprises for Notre Dame during its 12-1 season and playoff run a year ago was the breakout performance of Miles Boykin at wide receiver and the all-around strong player at the position. We don’t yet know if the Fighting Irish will see improvement at the wideout, but the unit will certainly be more experienced.

Notre Dame’s wideouts entered last season with 72 career receptions, 1,059 career yards and eight career touchdowns. That unit had 10 career starts. The 2019 unit enters the season with 165 career catches, 2,163 career yards and 12 career touchdowns. Notre Dame’s current group of receivers enters the season with 28 career starts.

That experience is expected to combine with a young, extremely athletic and mostly unproven group of young players to give the Irish a more diverse group of pass catchers. That unit is the topic of the next position preview.