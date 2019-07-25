Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea is looking to build on his team’s 2018 success, which was his first in charge of the Irish defense.

Last season the Notre Dame secondary was one of the best in the nation, finishing in the top 10 nationally in pass efficiency defense, yards allowed per pass attempt and yards allowed per pass completion.

Despite the loss of All-American cornerback Julian Love, the Irish are expected to have a talented starting lineup, but there is a major question at the second cornerback spot. There are also questions about the depth at safety.

In Part IV of our exclusive one-on-one interview with Lea, the Irish coordinator talks about the young members of the Irish secondary.

