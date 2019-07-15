We kick off our 2019 position previews by breaking down the quarterbacks.

Quarterback has been arguably the most erratic position for Notre Dame since Brian Kelly arrived. When quarterback play has been strong the Irish have had their best seasons, but stringing together back-to-back strong seasons at the position has been an issue.

During Kelly’s tenure, Irish quarterbacks have often regressed in their second seasons as starters. Even when the numbers have been better, the efficiency and overall play from the position has been disappointing.

Heading into his tenth season in South Bend, Kelly is hoping the trend ends this season with Ian Book, who enter the 2019 season with a 9-1 record as a starter.

Book’s emergence into the starting lineup last fall served as a spring board to Notre Dame’s playoff run. If the Irish are going to make another run, the quarterback position will once again have to produce, but this time at an even better level.