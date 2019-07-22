In Part II of our one-on-one summer interview with the Irish coordinator, he talks about the position that is arguably the most concerning for Irish fans: Linebacker. Lea, the position coach for the backers, talked about sophomore Jack Lamb in Part I of our interview , but now he talks about the rest of the group.

In year one, Lea had a veteran defense on all three levels. Heading into his second season, Lea will have experience and impact talent at some positions (defensive end, safety) but he'll have to balance a lineup that will be far less experienced at other spots.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea enters his second year in charge of the Irish defense, and circumstances have changed for the talented young coach.

BGI: Shayne Simon began the spring outside at Rover but ultimately moved inside. How has his development been?

Clark Lea: “I think moving him into the box was a huge plus for us and for him. I think it fits what he’s growing into. When you look at him right now in the weight room, you see what a linebacker should look like. He’s 6-2, 232 pounds yesterday and rock solid. He’s got the physical tools.

“His growth is more in learning the new things that he’s never had to do because of position, because of his enhanced skill set against the competition, things physically he has to do without hesitating. That honestly comes from exposures, because with Shayne he is as focused and mentally tough a player as I’ve been around. Matt Balis calls him ‘The Silent Assassin.’ That from Matt Balis means a lot to me.

“When his performance wasn’t where we wanted it, where he wanted it, he and I were able to have direct conversations about it. You know immediately this guy is not interested in faking anything. He is desperate to be an elite player, and I’ve got a ton of confidence in where that guy’s game is going to go.”