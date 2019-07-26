News More News
Four-Star 2021 DB Isaiah Johnson Has High Interest In Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

West Virginia defensive back Isaiah Johnson holds a dozen offers. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Isaiah Johnson is one of the most highly touted defensive backs in the country for next cycle.

The four-star 2021 corner from Bluefield (W.Va.) holds a dozen offers and is attracting interest from several major programs. Right now, Johnson is just taking it all in.

“It’s been a blessing so far,” Johnson said. “Some of the schools that I’m really interested in are Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and some other schools. I’m just taking it slow right now and planning out some visits.”

