WHY KHALID KAREEM IS RANKED NO. 8 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

Projected as an NFL first-round pick in 2020 by Walterfootball.com, 6-4, 262-pound strong side end Kareem is a significant piece on Notre Dame’s strongest, deepest and most experienced unit overall on the team. That is actually part of why he is maybe a little lower than he otherwise might be.

In Kareem and fellow senior drop ends Julian Okwara and Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame has three bona fide NFL prospects along the edge, with Okwara receiving perhaps the most first-round anticipation. Hayes was a rare five-star-rated recruit coming out of high school.