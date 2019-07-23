A pair of Notre Dame senior linemen have been named to the 2019 Outland Trophy Watch List. Returning starters Liam Eichenberg and Tommy Kraemer have been earned the preseason recognition for the Outland Trophy, which goes annually to the nation's best interior linemen.

Eichenberg started all 13 games at left tackle for the Irish last season, his first in the starting lineup. The former Rivals250 blocker is set to become a leader of the Irish line this season, along with talented junior Robert Hainsey.

Kraemer is the team's most experienced linemen, earning 19 starts the last two seasons. Kraemer started nine games at right tackle for Notre Dame's 2017 Joe Moore Award winning unit, rotating all season with Hainsey. Kraemer moved inside this past season, starting 10 games at right guard.

The Outland Trophy was first handed out in 1946. Notre Dame's George Connor won it that first year, and in 1948 the honor went to another Notre Dame player, Bill Fischer. Ross Browner won the award in 1977, marking the last time a former Irish player has won the trophy.

Ten Noter Dame opponents were also named to the watch list, and all were offensive linemen. Michigan's Ben Bredenson, Michael Onwenu, Cesar Ruiz and Jon Runyan were named to the list. As was Mekhi Becton of Louisville, Walker Little of Stanford and Ben Petrula of Boston College. Georgia had three players on the list: Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley.