News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 08:06:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's 19 For '19: No. 7, Left Tackle Liam Eichenberg

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

WHY LIAM EICHENBERG IS RANKED NO. 7 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

At least three reasons.

First is the pure talent aspect, although much more of it in 2018 was potential for Eichenberg. His junior season was solid as a first-time starter, but he has hardly maxed out as a collegiate player.

Yet from a projection standpoint, the well-respected Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Eichenberg as the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of his mock 2020 NFL Draft. SI.com has him slightly higher at No. 24.

At 6-6, 305 pounds, Eichenberg fits a prototype of the rangy, athletic, mobile left tackle the NFL demands at a position that usually protects the blind side of a quarterback.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

R9lneobwz0k70u5k0e6c
Senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg has the capability to continue "The Streak" at his position. (Photo by Angela Driskell)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}