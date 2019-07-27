WHY LIAM EICHENBERG IS RANKED NO. 7 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

At least three reasons.

First is the pure talent aspect, although much more of it in 2018 was potential for Eichenberg. His junior season was solid as a first-time starter, but he has hardly maxed out as a collegiate player.

Yet from a projection standpoint, the well-respected Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Eichenberg as the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of his mock 2020 NFL Draft. SI.com has him slightly higher at No. 24.

At 6-6, 305 pounds, Eichenberg fits a prototype of the rangy, athletic, mobile left tackle the NFL demands at a position that usually protects the blind side of a quarterback.