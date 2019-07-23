While the line got a lot of the credit for Notre Dame’s defensive success last season, the Fighting Irish secondary was without question one of the nation’s best.

Notre Dame finished the 2018 season ranked No. 2 nationally in yards allowed per pass attempt, No. 3 in touchdown passes allowed, No. 4 in yards allowed per completion and No. 6 in pass efficiency defense.

Both starting safeties return, and there is talent at the cornerback position, but questions at that spot remain one of the bigger concerns for the Irish defense heading into the season. Will the unit reach its potential, or will youth and injuries drag the position down?

