Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book continues to pile up preseason honors, and today he was named one of the nation's top 40 players heading into the 2019 season.

Sporting News named Book the No. 27 player in the country and the No. 7 quarterback.

The author, Bill Bender, wrote this about Book:

"Brian Kelly put Ian Book in the starting lineup last season, and the quarterback's blend of mobility and accuracy made the difference in a College Football Playoff run. He finished with 2,628 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Leading Notre Dame to a perfect regular season is never easy, and now Book is tasked with doing it again. At least we know he can handle the pressure."

Book also completed 68.3 percent of his passes last season, which set a Notre Dame single-season record, breaking the mark of 68-percent set by Jimmy Clausen back in 2009.

Eight Notre Dame opponents were named to the top 40 list. Boston College running back AJ Dillon checked in at No. 39, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was No. 31, Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little was No. 30 and Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall was No. 28. Georgia had the top three players on the list: running back D'Andre Swift was No. 19, quarterback Jake Fromm was No. 10 and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was No. 7.