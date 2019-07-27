Mike Brey's Notre Dame men's basketball program made the top schools list for Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha center Hunter Dickinson on Saturday evening. The 7-foot-1, 260-pound pound center announced his final seven schools, with Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Providence, and Purdue making the cut Dickinson, who ranks as the No. 28 recruit nationally and No. 6 center in the 2020 class, is a huge target for the Fighting Irish. He took an official visit to Notre Dame in August of 2018 and has been keeping in close contact with the Irish coaching staff. “They have been there since the start of my recruitment," Dickinson said about Notre Dame. "Coach Brey has made me the number one guy from the beginning.” Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

Dickinson has already taken official visits to Louisville, Notre Dame and Purdue, with all three counted towards his junior year which allows for him to take five more official visits, if he deems fit. None have been scheduled but expect for a handful to be set in the coming weeks with the fall months in mind for when he might make such trips, per Rivals.com. Rivals.com basketball analyst Corey Evans currently has a FutureCast pick in for Dickinson to land at Purdue. The Irish and Boilermakers were considered the favorites to land Dickinson for much of his recruitment, but the likes of UNC, Michigan, and Louisville swooped in late and made a big push. "A true throwback to the days of massive, space eating centers, Dickinson takes his time to set up on the block and does all of his damage on the interior," Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi said of Dickinson. "He is strong, he is tough, and he has great hands and soft touch. You just don’t see many guys like him in college hoops these days.