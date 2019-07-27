When it signed on the dotted line, I felt the 2018 Notre Dame recruiting class had an argument for the best class of the Brian Kelly era. Notre Dame landed top level talent, it met all of its positional needs and had excellent depth.

Outside of a few guys cracking the rotation and making an impact on special teams, the class wasn’t able to make much of an impact while they were all freshmen. That is expected to change now that they are sophomores.

Notre Dame’s veterans are crucial to the foundation of the squad, but the sophomores will be asked to play a far more important role this season. The two-deep will have a heavy 2018 class influence, and how much the group steps up could be the difference between Notre Dame being really good (10-2) or making another playoff run.

Part one of my preseason analysis of the sophomore class takes a look at the impact expected from the offensive group.