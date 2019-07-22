News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia Commit Justin Robinson On Where He Stands With Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Ruwkwduaw8xnnl97y1pp

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy athlete Justin Robinson committed to Georgia in March and all seems well with that pledge. He plans to visit the Bulldogs later this month.

"Everything is going good. I'm glad I committed there," Robinson said. "I feel like it's the right choice. I'm talking to them every day of the week. It's good. They just ask about what's going on with family and all that."

However, his commitment to Georgia hasn't stopped other coaches from reaching out to him, and he's not necessarily closing any doors either. Robinson mentioned that the likes of Georgia Tech, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, UCF, and Virginia are reaching out to him.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}