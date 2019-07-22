Georgia Commit Justin Robinson On Where He Stands With Notre Dame
McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy athlete Justin Robinson committed to Georgia in March and all seems well with that pledge. He plans to visit the Bulldogs later this month.
"Everything is going good. I'm glad I committed there," Robinson said. "I feel like it's the right choice. I'm talking to them every day of the week. It's good. They just ask about what's going on with family and all that."
However, his commitment to Georgia hasn't stopped other coaches from reaching out to him, and he's not necessarily closing any doors either. Robinson mentioned that the likes of Georgia Tech, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, UCF, and Virginia are reaching out to him.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news