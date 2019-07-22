McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy athlete Justin Robinson committed to Georgia in March and all seems well with that pledge. He plans to visit the Bulldogs later this month.

"Everything is going good. I'm glad I committed there," Robinson said. "I feel like it's the right choice. I'm talking to them every day of the week. It's good. They just ask about what's going on with family and all that."



However, his commitment to Georgia hasn't stopped other coaches from reaching out to him, and he's not necessarily closing any doors either. Robinson mentioned that the likes of Georgia Tech, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, UCF, and Virginia are reaching out to him.