News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 08:58:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's 19 For '19: No. 10, Right Tackle Robert Hainsey

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

WHY ROBERT HAINSEY IS RANKED NO. 10 IN THIS COUNTDOWN

There might not be a more underrated or taken-for-granted-how-productive-he-is figure on the 2019 Notre Dame roster than the Pittsburgh native, by way of Florida’s IMG Academy superpower.

At just over 6-4 and 298 pounds, the junior does not possess the road-grading stature of most right tackles at this level, but he is unsurpassed as a technician, assignment consciousness and consistent, correct execution. That is what enabled him to co-start as a freshman at right tackle on the 2017 unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line, and it also allowed him to recover well last season after a preseason calf strain hampered him at the outset.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

Tfhaauxrpgo81xhmzrkn
Junior Robert Hainsey's 17 consecutive starts are the most among current Notre Dame offensive linemen. (Photo by Angela Driskell)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}