WHY ROBERT HAINSEY IS RANKED NO. 10 IN THIS COUNTDOWN

There might not be a more underrated or taken-for-granted-how-productive-he-is figure on the 2019 Notre Dame roster than the Pittsburgh native, by way of Florida’s IMG Academy superpower.

At just over 6-4 and 298 pounds, the junior does not possess the road-grading stature of most right tackles at this level, but he is unsurpassed as a technician, assignment consciousness and consistent, correct execution. That is what enabled him to co-start as a freshman at right tackle on the 2017 unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line, and it also allowed him to recover well last season after a preseason calf strain hampered him at the outset.